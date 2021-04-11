Trevor Lawrence's weekend: Masters, marriage and high-tech toaster from Jaguars fans

What a weekend for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

He spent time at The Masters and got married.

And he also got two others things he didn’t expect: a high-tech toaster and thousands of dollars for his favorite charities as a gift from fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are set to pick him No. 1 overall in the NFL draft later this month.

High-tech toaster? Yes, there is such a thing.

A Jaguars fan known as @E_Dilla on Twitter made a post for toast and asked people to slice off what they could for a wedding gift. @E_Dilla wanted them to get Lawrence a top-end toaster that has LED features, nine different settings and even a song list to play when the bread is perfectly done. Those toasters run $300 or more.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (left) and his fiancé Marissa Mowry talk to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefsa as they watch play on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters.

Money raised as of Saturday afternoon was close to $6,000. All the extra will go to Lawrence’s favorite charities of choice according to a Twitter response from his agent.

So @JohnPhillips purchased the toaster and sent it as a gift from Jags Twitter. At around 8pm I’m going to purchase the Dyson on behalf of Jags Twitter. I’ve reached out to Trevor Lawrence’s agency so we can get the money donated to the charity of his choice. — Dilla (@E_Dilla) April 9, 2021

Lawrence, who led Clemson to a national championship as a freshman and lost only two starts in his three-year career, both in the College Football Playoffs, was at Thursday’s opening round of the Masters with longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry. They were engaged last summer. They were married Saturday in Bluffton, South Carolina.

As if the toaster wasn’t enough evidence that Lawrence is headed to Jacksonville, he was allowed to skip this weekend’s medical exams for all the top NFL draft prospects. Even though he had surgery to repair a torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this year, his physical condition is apparently just between him and the Jaguars. More than 150 players are in Indianapolis to examined prior to the draft.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Trevor Lawrence's weekend: Masters, marriage, toaster from Jags fans