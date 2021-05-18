Trevor Lawrence's QB1 potential & why we're fading the Falcons

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

After four months in the driver's seat for Trevor Lawrence in the NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still creating intrigue in the offseason. Coach Urban Meyer controversially worked out first-round RB Travis Etienne at WR during last week's rookie minicamp causing the fantasy industry, as it often does, to flip out.

Yahoo's very own Scott Pianowski is joined by Pat Fitzmaurice of The Football Girl and the Fitz on Fantasy podcast; they kick off the show taking a deeper look at the former 1-15 team, Trevor Lawrence's outlook for 2021, the addition of Marvin Jones to the receiver corps and more.

Next, the guys discuss the teams and players they're fading this year, starting off with Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons. (13:00)

Later on, the guys talk about some of their other fades including Joe Mixon, David Montgomery, Miles Sanders, Ezekiel Elliott and more (25:15)

