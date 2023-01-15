Trevor Lawrence's best plays from 4-TD playoff debut Super Wild Card Weekend
Watch the highlights as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed a 27-point comeback in his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers.
He nailed it.
Five first-half turnovers put the Jaguars in a 27-0 hole, but Jacksonville rallied for a stunning 31-30 victory in the wild card round.
Highlighting the good and bad from the Chargers' loss to the Jaguars.
Doug Pederson gave the Saints a look at what-should-have-been in his Jaguars' playoff win. They were one of the few teams to interview the Super Bowl winner last year:
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy certainly didn't look like the last pick in the draft Saturday, showing poise in directing a demolition of the Seahawks.
The Jaguars engineered the third-largest postseason comeback in pro football history, while the Chargers... well, Chargered.
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
The Jaguars had a comeback for the ages.
A former Patriots QB had an interesting angle for a Tom Brady-Brock Purdy comparison.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
Brock Purdy has been a great story, but it is the skill talent surrounding him that is the real driving force for 49ers offense that shredded Seattle.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard run in the first quarter against the Seahawks put him in some elite 49ers playoff company.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
We've never seen anything quite like the Brock Purdy story before.