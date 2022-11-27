Trevor Lawrence's best plays in 3-TD game Week 12

Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa expressed mild concern this week about not wanting the Miami Dolphins’ bye to interrupt the momentum they had built during a recent winning streak. Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the lowly Texans. “We could have finished a lot of drives better ... but that’s always tough when your team is hot and then you go into a bye week,” Tagovailoa said.