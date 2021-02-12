Trevor Lawrence wows at NFL draft pro day with 49ers in attendance
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Top pick Lawrence wows at pro day with 49ers in attendance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Trevor Lawrence didn't need to host a pro day. We all know Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the Clemson star the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
But he did anyway, putting on a dazzling display and showing why he's seen as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.
Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day is on 👀
Check out @MattFtheOracle’s full Round one mock draft: https://t.co/s1SZLIf0a8pic.twitter.com/7qF3CDBwcr
— Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) February 12, 2021
One morepic.twitter.com/B1ymTHMUjH
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2021
The Jags weren't the only team in attendance Friday, as representatives from a number of franchises, including the 49ers, were present for the early pro day.
Other teams who sent coaches, personnel people or area scouts: #49ers, #Broncos, #Chargers, #Dolphins, #Eagles, #Giants, #Lions, #Patriots, #Raiders, #Saints, #Steelers, #Texans, #Titans. https://t.co/yvPdo7GqHn
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2021
Lawrence's early pro day stemmed from the fact that he's set to have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and won't be fully cleared for four to five months. While Meyer has seen Lawrence, he wanted his offensive coordinator and pass-game coordinator to have a look at the face of their franchise.
"I (told) him there are three choices. No. 1, you can wait until the March 11 pro day, but now your (recovery) is getting near August, because it's a five to six-month injury. The second (choice), you can not throw. He's probably a good enough player, he could've said 'I'm not doing it,' him and his agent," Meyer told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "Or the third (choice), I said 'Why don't you just go grab a ball and throw for a little bit? … And he said 'Let's go.' That was it. Next thing I know, we're here at a pro day that they put together (quickly). That's a guy that loves football and is confident in his ability."
Lawrence ended the impressive session with a 60-yard rocket.
Pulled it offpic.twitter.com/lspWwod1nk
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2021
If there was ever any doubt the Jags would take Lawrence (there wasn't), the Clemson star put that to bed Friday, showing the accuracy, arm strength, athleticism and ability to show NFL play (under center, out of pocket, naked boots).
While the Jaguars are two-and-a-half months away from officially having their franchise quarterback, the 49ers still are mulling over their options after passing on Tom Brady last offseason.
All signs point to Jimmy Garoppolo returning as the starter in 2021, but the 49ers, who own the No. 12 pick, could look to move up in the draft for one of the non-Lawrence prospects, like BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields or North Dakota State's Trey Lance. San Francisco also could look to grab Alabama's Mac Jones, who just put together the best season by a Power Five quarterback in Pro Football Focus history, at No. 12.
Of course, the 49ers also could look to acquire a top-tier talent via trade. They missed out on Matthew Stafford, who the Los Angeles Rams acquired for a haul two weeks ago. But Deshaun Watson still is asking for a trade and reportedly has the 49ers at the top of his wishlist along with the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos.
RELATED: 49ers can't miss out on Watson as they did Stafford
With a talented roster, the 49ers have to decide what is their best option at quarterback in order to maximize their title window. They saw what a franchise quarterback looks like Friday when they sent personnel to the Lawrence show.
Now, they have to go out and find their own. Easier said than done.