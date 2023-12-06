Trevor Lawrence won't practice on Wednesday

After suffering a high-ankle sprain on Monday, Trevor Lawrence will at least be sidelined for the first on-field work of the week.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Lawrence won't practice on Wednesday, noting that it's too soon after the injury for him to be on the field.

Lawrence went down in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game. He's still not ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, but Pederson continued to say that the club won't put Lawrence back on the field until he's healthy.

Since being selected at No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft, Lawrence has not missed a start. This season, Lawrence has completed 68 percent of his throws for 3,004 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 248 yards with four TDs.