Trevor Lawrence welcomed by 'J-E-T-S' chants at Notre Dame Stadium

Despite not playing in the highly anticipated battle between No. 1 Clemson (7-0) and No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0), star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was on the sidelines for Saturday night's game in South Bend, Indiana while recovering from COVID-19.

The potential number one pick in the NFL Draft could end up playing in MetLife Stadium if the Jets (0-8) or the Giants (1-7) end up with the top pick. Though, it looks like some Clemson fans are also Jets fans.

"As Trevor Lawrence walks into Notre Dame Stadium, a collection of Clemson fans chant 'J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets!'," The Athletic's Pete Sampson tweeted.

It's uncertain whether or not Lawrence will declare for the NFL Draft, as he has brought up the possibility of returning to Clemson for his senior season.

"My mindset has been that I'm going to move on,'' Lawrence said. "But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen.

"No matter where I go -- whether that's across the country or whether it's close to home, whether I stay another year -- we'll work it out."

However, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney believes it's unlikely that Lawrence returns to school.

"I mean, we'll certainly let him stay if that's what he wants to do. But I'd be surprised if he's back with the Tigers next year, but who knows? You never know," Swinney said.