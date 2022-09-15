Trevor Lawrence: The way last year ended, I’m sure the Colts will be fired up for this one

The last time the Jaguars and Colts played was the final game of the 2021 season.

It didn’t go very well for Indianapolis, as the club performed poorly, lost to Jacksonville, and missed the postseason.

The Colts haven’t won at TIAA Bank Field since 2014 and would clearly like to change that this week. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence thinks another part of Indianapolis’ motivation will be the way last year ended — which was the complete opposite for the division rivals.

“We talked about that leading into the year. That was a positive note, something that the team last year could take into this season,” Lawrence said in his Wednesday press conference. “But now, we’ve got a game under our belt, we’ve kind of moved on. This is a different team, they’re a different team, different defensive coordinator, all those things. We got a new head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, everything.

“You really just have to start over for every week, no matter who you’re playing. Especially a divisional game with a bunch of coaching changes and personnel changes. We’re not really focusing on that at all. That was last year. I’m sure that’s something that is a little fuel for them, but for us, we’re just eyes-forward on how we can put the best plan together to go beat them this game and not really focusing on the past or too far in the future.”

Still, Lawrence said divisional games are always critical — no matter when or where they’re played.

“Obviously, the way the game went last year I’m sure they’re going to be fired up for this one, but it doesn’t change anything for us,” Lawrence said. “We got to come out, play our game and execute, and that’s what’s important.”

