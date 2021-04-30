Trevor Lawrence turns down Palmer's request to catch his first Jags pass

Associated Press

Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league's ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing Friday, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s ineligible list are warranted," Manfred said.