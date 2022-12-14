Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker sit out Jaguars practice Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ duo of No. 1 overall picks, Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker, were two of four players on the team who didn’t practice Wednesday due to injuries.

Lawrence, 23, is still nursing a sprained toe that he suffered in a Week 13 loss against the Detroit Lions. Despite missing two days of practice last week, Lawrence played against the Tennessee Titans and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors with a four-touchdown performance.

Walker, 21, suffered a high ankle sprain during the Jaguars’ Week 14 win against the Titans and is “day-to-day,” according to coach Doug Pederson.

Also held out of action Wednesday were cornerback Darious Williams and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff due to abdominal injuries.

Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/ou8QgiOkuL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 14, 2022

Andrew “Dewey” Wingard suffered a shoulder injury early in the Jaguars’ win over the Titans, but quickly returned and played the remainder of the game. Linebacker Chad Muma and safety Andre Cisco both sat out last week due to their injuries.

