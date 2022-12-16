This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) had a limited practice Friday and is questionable to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

He is expected to play despite the designation for this week.

Lawrence also was questionable before last week’s game after sitting out two practices and being limited in the other. He played all 72 snaps.

He did not practice Wednesday but returned to limited work Thursday.

In the past five games, Lawrence has completed 71.8 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns, no interceptions and for an average of 272.4 yards per game and a 111.7 passer rating.

Outside linebacker Travon Walker (ankle) also is questionable. He did not practice Friday but worked on the side with a trainer.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Walker’s availability is to be determined, calling the No. 1 overall pick “day to day.”

Cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen), linebacker Chad Muma (ankle) and safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder) are the other questionable players. All were limited in Friday’s practice.

Safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) had another full practice. He exited the injury report and will return to action Sunday after missing the past two games.

Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker are questionable for Sunday vs. Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk