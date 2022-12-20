The Jaguars listed quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated practice report, but his status was upgraded for Tuesday’s actual practice.

Lawrence was a limited participant in the session. Lawrence has been on the injury report with a toe injury in recent weeks, but it has not cost him any playing time and there’s no sign that will change this week.

Rookie linebacker Travon Walker did not play against the Cowboys because of an ankle injury, but he was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day.

Safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), linebacker Chad Muma (ankle), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), and tackle Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) were also listed as limited.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) did not practice and is not expected to play again this season. Defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle) was also out, so he may not be able to play against his former team when the Jags visit the Jets on Thursday night.

Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker limited in Tuesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk