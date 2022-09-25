Trevor Lawrence throws three touchdowns as Jaguars blow out Chargers 38-10

Justin Herbert played Sunday, but receiver Keenan Allen, center Corey Linsley, cornerback J.C. Jackson and tight end Donald Parham Jr. didn’t. Edge rusher Joey Bosa left in the first quarter and didn’t return, and left tackle Rashawn Slater left on the first possession of the second half.

So, Herbert, playing at less than 100 percent, and the banged-up Chargers never had a real chance against a much-improved Jaguars team.

The Jaguars routed the Chargers 38-10. Jacksonville improved to 2-1 and sits alone atop the AFC South, while the Chargers fell to 1-2.

Trevor Lawrence completed 28 of 39 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. He had scoring tosses of 14 yards to Zay Jones, 4 yards to Christian Kirk and 11 yards to Marvin Jones Jr. Zay Jones caught 10 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

James Robinson ran for 100 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown, on 17 carries.

The Jaguars gained 413 yards, though they went only 3-of-6 in the red zone.

Herbert, who has fractured rib cartilage, went 25-of-45 for 297 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble.

