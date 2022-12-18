Trevor Lawrence throws pair of third-quarter TD passes for Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were proving to be a tough foe for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the Sunshine State.

Jacksonville trailed by 14 points entering the third quarter but managed to get a pair of touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence while outscoring the Cowboys 17-6.

As the quarter closed, the Jags were within 27-24 after the touchdown passes that happened 2:34 apart.

