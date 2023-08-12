Trevor Lawrence throws INT, TD in three possessions

Much happened in Trevor Lawrence's 11 plays in a Saturday afternoon preseason game against the Cowboys. He threw an interception, saw the Jaguars fail to convert a third-and-one and threw a touchdown pass to call it a day.

The Jaguars starting quarterback finished 5-of-6 for 36 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a 91.7 passer rating. Two of his completions were to wide receiver Calvin Ridley for 21 yards. Ridley last played a game on Oct. 24, 2021, taking time off for his mental health in 2021 and serving a suspension for gambling in 2022.

Lawrence, playing against the Cowboys reserves, threw an interception on the second play from scrimmage. He tried to hit tight end Evan Engram, who had a step on safety Juanyeh Thomas, but Thomas made up the ground and intercepted the pass.

The Jaguars started their second drive at their own 7 and went nowhere, with Tank Bigsby stopped by Thomas and DeMarvion Overshown on third-and-one. Logan Cooke's punt was returned by KaVontae Turpin, who fumbled it back to the Jaguars after an 8-yard gain.

Jacksonville used the improved field position to go 42 yards in six plays, with Lawrence finding Christian Kirk for a 9-yard touchdown. Lawrence stayed out for the 2-point try and connected with Zay Jones in the back of the end zone.

The Jaguars gained 58 yards in Lawrence's three possessions.

C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence with 3:46 remaining in the first quarter.