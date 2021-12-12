Trevor Lawrence throws four interceptions as Titans shut out Jaguars

A day after the latest story broke about dysfunction in Jacksonville, the Jaguars looked like a team that has tuned out its head coach.

Jacksonville could do absolutely nothing on offense in Tennessee today as the Titans won 20-0.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick who was supposed to be a generational talent, continues to struggle through an ugly rookie year. Lawrence threw four interceptions today and looked rattled throughout the game.

The Jaguars’ running game was awful; starting running back James Robinson had six carries for four yards, while backup Carlos Hyde had one carry for two yards.

The Titans didn’t do anything spectacular, but they didn’t need to. Ryan Tannehill completed 20 of 31 passes for 191 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. D'Onta Foreman was their leading rusher with 47 yards on 13 carries.

The win improves the Titans’ record to 9-4 and keeps them atop the AFC South. The Jaguars fall to 2-11 and remain in contention for getting the first overall pick in the draft for a second consecutive year.

