Trevor Lawrence throws for nearly 400 yards and 5 TDs against Georgia Tech ... in the first half

Trevor Lawrence had an exceptional and exceptionally short outing against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft threw for five touchdowns and 391 yards in the first half of Clemson’s impending rout of the Yellow Jackets. The Tigers scored 52 points in the first half on the way to a 45-point lead over GT at halftime.

Lawrence was 22-of-27 passing in the first 30 minutes as he carved up the Georgia Tech defense like they were a bunch of overmatched middle schoolers. Lawrence threw two touchdowns to Amari Rodgers. The first was an 83-yard score that broke a 7-7 tie in the first quarter.

After that Rodgers score it was simply a blowout. Lawrence threw two more TD passes in the second quarter before finding Rodgers in the end zone with 16 seconds left in the half for his fifth TD toss of the game.

The only blemish to Lawrence’s half came via an interception. The pick was Lawrence’s first in over 350 passes dating back to a two-interception game against Louisville on Oct. 19, 2019. That was 364 days ago.

The 391 first-half yards were the third most yards Lawrence had ever thrown for in an entire game. The 30-minute performance is only surpassed by a 395-yard game against Syracuse in 2019 and a 393-yard game Lawrence had as a freshman against South Carolina in 2018.

Lawrence ended up breaking the 400-yard mark for the first time in his career on the first series of the second half. Lawrence finshed the game 24-of-32 passing for 404 yards before getting the final 25 minutes of the game off.

Trevor Lawrence is really good. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: