Trevor Lawrence throws 59-yard TD pass to Calvin Ridley for Jaguars

Jaguars fans have to be somewhat happier as their team has regained the lead in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans.

Trevor Lawrence went deep to Calvin Ridley, who snagged the pass and took it into the end zone.

The 59-yard play and PAT made it 10-7 for the road team.

The Jaguars needed a win to repeat as AFC South champions.

