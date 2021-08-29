Trevor Lawrence throws 2 TDs, is nearly perfect in final preseason game

In a mostly bland preseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars were one team that stood out. Not in a good way.

The Jaguars were in need of something good after two bad preseason games to start the Urban Meyer era, and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence delivered.

Lawrence looked marvelous against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The No. 1 overall pick hadn't looked bad, nor great, in the first two preseason games but he was nearly perfect in the final tuneup.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence played well in Jacksonville's preseason finale. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence has strong day

Lawrence finally got some time in the pocket and delivered the ball to his receivers, showing comfort in the offense and plenty of poise.

Lawrence was 11-of-12 for 139 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. It was a 154.5 passer rating. The perfect passer rating is 158.3.

It's just the preseason, but it was a positive development to see Lawrence look like the hyped prospect we've been waiting for. His first touchdown pass was wide open downfield, but he still found his man and delivered a pass for a score. His shoulder pump fake might have helped open up the play.

On his second touchdown, to exciting second-year receiver Laviska Shenault, he had good timing and hit Shenault on a nice pass to the sideline of the end zone for the score.

Not that anyone other than those with severe overreaction issues were questioning Lawrence after two quiet preseason games, but it was nice to see him look sharp before the regular season

The Jaguars start with the Houston Texans in Week 1. They can feel a lot better going into that game after a much better showing against the Cowboys to finish the preseason.