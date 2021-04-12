Trevor Lawrence’s Superpower and Kryptonite

As part of our comic book superhero series on the top 5 quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, Yahoo Sports’ Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm reveals the superpower and kryptonite of the Clemson quarterback.

Recommended Stories

  • The Rush: A Masters first, a dunk of the year candidate and A-Rod’s next investment

    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama makes history at Augusta, Miles Bridges drops one of the best dunks of the year, Alex Rodriguez is in the market for a basketball investment and another former NFL player joins the HBCU coaching ranks.

  • Betting: Hideki Matsuyama makes history at The Masters

    Minty Bets gives her winners & losers of the week, including The Masters and a couple in Major League Baseball.

  • Lionel Richie compares 16-year-old rocker girl to Janis Joplin following incredible performance

    Eight singers went home on American Idol Sunday night as the top 16 were revealed, and one of those lucky contestants was 16-year-old high school student Casey Bishop, who judge Luke Bryan previously stated was "the damn winner of American Idol," after her first audition. On Sunday, Bishop delivered a rocking performance of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun," which not only blew the judges away, but also viewers at home. Bryan stated, "You can sing anything you want to. I mean, there's so many amazing notes in what you just did, and it was Soundgarden and it was crazy. It's just really impressive. And why you chose rock, I'll never know, but it's your thing and you can sing, no matter what you sing," while Lionel Richie gave the best compliment, as he shared, “It's fascinating to watch you because you start out as this fairy princess, and then you end up being close to Joplin. I don't know where we're going with this, but I want to know where the extra pair of lungs are on you, because you're holding these notes out to the point of just plain phenomenal." Finally, Katy Perry stated, “You're dangerous, and I like it."The other contestants probably think Bishop is “dangerous” too, because she’s a real threat in this competition.

  • Draymond Green reveals what he told Kevin Durant in that pump-up GIF

    Draymond Green was just being a good hype man for Kevin Durant.

  • Study takes on tough question: Did NFL fan attendance help spread COVID-19?

    A new study found links to fan attendance and COVID-19 spikes while the NFL points to a study concluding the opposite.

  • Khetag Pliev is already training days after having finger ripped off

    Khetag Pliev is already doing sprints after his finger was ripped off.

  • Jorge Masvidal wants trilogy after he beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

    In an exclusive Q&A available to ESPN+ subscribers, no. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal answered questions from fans ahead of his welterweight championship rematch against Kamaru Usman on April 24 at UFC 261. When asked what Masvidal will do differently ahead of his rematch with Masvidal, “Gamebred” was candid in his answer. “I’m not gonna cut 20 pounds of weight now, mainly in water in six days,” Masvidal said. “It’s a different weight cut altogether and that’s gonna be the main determining factor I think.” In Masvidal’s first fight with Usman for the welterweight strap at UFC 251, he filled in for a COVID-19 stricken Gilbert Burns on just six days notice. As a result, Masvidal had to cut weight rapidly in order to make the 170-pound limit along with having to adjust his sleep schedule to Abu Dhabi time. Usman won their first match-up via a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-45, 49-46. Kamaru Usman elbows Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island Masvidal was also asked what it would mean for him to win the welterweight title at UFC 261. “Everything. I’ve put everything that I have into this sport,” Masvidal said. “I’m gonna be able to get the type of sleep I want at night when I have that belt.” Another fan asked Masvidal if he would be willing to take a trilogy bout with the reigning welterweight champion assuming that Gamebred would be victorious in the rematch against “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 261. “When I win this rematch we will definitely go for a trilogy,” Masvidal said. I will not go down in history as one and one with this individual. It’s not gonna happen.” UFC 261 on April 24 not only features the welterweight championship rematch, it also marks the first time in the U.S. that the UFC will be able to welcome fans back to a sold-out venue of 15,000-plus without social distancing limitations. Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 UFC 251 highlights & recap from Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in their first match-up (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Bucks' Khris Middleton joining NBL's Brisbane Bullets ownership group

    Khris Middleton is the latest NBA players to join an ownership group in Australia.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • Report: NBA expects to have full arenas for 2021-22 season

    The NBA expects to have arenas packed full of fans when the 2021-22 season begins, with the chances of it happening increased by a deal with a COVID-19 screening company, ESPN reported. With vaccine distribution in full swing, the NBA will look toward the airport screening company Clear to provide COVID-19 screening technology at home venues around the league. Each team will be allowed to determine how the screening technology will best serve its fan base.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Is Tulsa's Zaven Collins a new-breed LB? Or a unicorn?

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 31 overall — a rare-sized linebacker with small-ball skills.

  • Martin Truex Jr. rallies past Hamlin for Martinsville victory

    Martin Truex Jr. passed Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin on Lap 485 of Sunday‘s rain-delayed Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway and pulled away to win for the third time in his last four starts at the .526-mile short track. The victory was Truex‘s second this season, ending a streak of seven […]

  • Steph Curry's offensive explosion helps Warriors crush Rockets

    Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 38 points to move within 18 of Wilt Chamberlain's career franchise record Saturday night, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 125-109 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 25 points and Jordan Poole 21 off the bench for the Warriors, who were coming off a potential soul-crushing, 110-107 home loss to Washington the night before in their pursuit for a bottom-end playoff spot in the Western Conference. John Wall, who sat out Friday's 126-109 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, returned to pace the Rockets with 30 points.

  • UFC on ABC 2 headliner Kevin Holland takes aim at critics: 'The game is backwards'

    “It’s funny that everybody wanted to see ‘Big Mouth’ until ‘Big Mouth’ didn’t do his job and they got all upset and mad,” Holland said.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Injury Updates for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and more

    Injury expert Jeff Stotts of RotoWire.com breaks what fantasy managers can expect from some of the NBA's biggest injured stars.

  • Fore, dad! McIlroy sends errant Masters shot off his father

    Rory McIlroy hit his approach on the seventh hole Thursday at the Masters right where he was aiming. Here’s a tale that will be part of McIlroy family lore for probably forever: Gerry McIlroy was standing near the right side of the green, watching his son play his second shot from off to the left of the fairway. “It was a perfect shot,” Rory McIlroy said.

  • Trent scores career-high 44, Raptors rout Cavaliers 135-115

    CLEVELAND (AP) Gary Trent Jr. scored a career-high 44 points and the severely short-handed Toronto Raptors scored a franchise-record 87 first-half points en route to a 135-115 blowout victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Trent made 17 of 19 field goals, including shooting 7 of 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 of 3 from the foul line in 33 dynamic minutes. ''I've brought everything I learned from the great players in the Portland Trail Blazers organization to my new team,'' said Trent, who is averaging 17.9 points in nine games with Toronto.

  • Jayson Tatum becomes youngest player in Celtics history to post 50-point game

    The last Celtics player to score as much as Tatum was Larry Bird.

  • Draymond Green responds to Megan Rapinoe's criticism of his equal pay take: 'I'm all for that'

    Megan Rapinoe slammed Draymond Green for his comments about being bothered by women "complaining" for equal play.

  • Adia Barnes joins USA Basketball staff for AmeriCup, says 'absolutely not' to coaching Arizona men's team

    Adia Barnes has a new gig and it isn't the open office next door at the Arizona facilities.