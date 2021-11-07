Trevor Lawrence suffers a lower-body injury against the Buffalo Bills

In one of the more surprising starts to this Sunday slate of games, the Jacksonville Jaguars were hanging with the visiting Buffalo Bills, with the game knotted at six late in the first half.

Things might have changed in an instant.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who started the game completing 10 of 14 passes for 76 yards, dropped to throw on this 1st and 10 play. Unfortunately one of his lineman was driven back into his lap, and the rookie QB was rolled up on after delivering a pass to the right side of the field:

Trevor Lawrence stepped on by his own lineman pic.twitter.com/jl0q3BEe4K — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 7, 2021

The rookie quarterback tried to get up, but went back to the turf and stayed down for a while, with trainers attending to him:

Trevor Lawrence (ankle) is in the #Jaguars locker room after this play. Jax heads to Indy next Sunday. #Colts pic.twitter.com/ucCcfzpEpv — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) November 7, 2021

Eventually, he was taken to the locker room:

Trevor Lawrence now being helped to the locker room. https://t.co/EFAa93kShG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

With the recent trade of Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles, C.J. Beathard is the next quarterback up for Jacksonville. While Jaguars fans will hope he fares well, their minds will likely be on the status of the first-overall selection from the spring.