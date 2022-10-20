Trevor Lawrence: Stats don’t show Evan Engram’s impact on Jaguars

Tight end Evan Engram hasn’t caught a touchdown in his first games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the stats don’t tell the story of the impact the free agent signing has made on the team.

“Maybe stats-wise, he doesn’t have the craziest stats, but just as far as what he does in the run game, what he’s been able to do especially after the catch,” Lawrence said of Engram on Wednesday. “He’s had a lot of short throws come to him, and he’s been able to fight for first downs. He’s been great on third downs. He’s done some really good stuff for us, and I think our connection is great.

“We would both like to see that get better and better for the stats and the catches and all the big plays to come, but I have no doubt that’s going to happen. I know that’s something that neither one of us is concerned about and we don’t even talk about. It’s been great playing with him and his mindset.”

Engram, 28, has caught 24 passes for 208 yards in six games with the Jaguars. On Sunday, he’ll play his first game against the New York Giants, the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

While he caught 16 touchdown passes in five seasons with the Giants, Engram’s career was largely defined by drops and the team allowed him to leave after his rookie contract expired.

“I know he’s excited to play those guys,” Lawrence said of Engram’s revenge game against the Giants. “He’s a guy really, honestly, it’s been cool to see his preparation, how hard he works. He’s one of our hardest workers, after practice, during practice, just always getting extra reps. I’m sure there’s a little bit more emotion behind that this week playing his old team. It should be that way every week, but I definitely think he’s excited for this one.”

Engram earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 when he finished the year with 63 receptions, 654 yards, one receiving touchdown, and one rushing touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire