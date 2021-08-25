The worst-kept secret in the NFL is over: Trevor Lawrence is the Jaguars’ starting quarterback.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer announced today that Lawrence will start Week One at the Texans.

There was never any real doubt that Lawrence would be the Jaguars’ starter after Jacksonville took him with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but Meyer insisted that Lawrence would have to compete with Gardner Minshew in training camp and the preseason in order to earn the job.

Lawrence has not been great in the preseason, and neither has the rest of the Jaguars’ first-string offense, which has managed just three points in the first halves of two preseason games. But Lawrence is the franchise quarterback, and he’s going to be on the field to start the season.

Trevor Lawrence will start for Jaguars Week One originally appeared on Pro Football Talk