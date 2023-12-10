Trevor Lawrence will start for the Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is going to play on Sunday.

Word heading into Week 14 was that Lawrence wanted to play through the high-ankle sprain he suffered in last Monday's overtime loss to the Bengals and that a final decision would be made after a pregame workout in Cleveland. That workout apparently went well because Lawrence is active and the team says he will start against the Browns.

Lawrence has never missed a start in college or the NFL due to injury and that streak looked to be in serious doubt when he was initially injured, but a Thursday return to practice was the first sign that Lawrence would be able to power through this weekend.

Now the question will be whether his performance is impacted by the injury, particularly when it comes to his ability to avoid Myles Garrett and other Browns pass rushers.