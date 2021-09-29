Trevor Lawrence on start to 2021 season: 'I'm not worried at all'
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence discusses the start to his team's 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Bears’ offense was a disaster on Sunday, totaling just 47 yards in a loss to the Browns, and head coach Matt Nagy has taken most of the criticism. Unlike most head coaches, Nagy handles the offensive play calling himself, but today he acknowledged that those who say he should give up play calling may [more]
A huge percent of experts are taking the Bengals over the Jaguars on Thursday night.
2001 album will finally see the light of day on the massive box set 'David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992 - 2001).' Musicians Earl Slick and Mark Plati tell us about recording the obscure LP
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
This helps explain Malcolm Butler's benching in Super Bowl
Jamie Collins is no longer a Detroit Lion, and these six teams could use his services.
Tom Brady had a few different reasons for leaving the Patriots.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin responded to ESPN host Michael Wilbon after Wilbon called Kiffin a clown in a viral rant Tuesday.
The dicey relationships between Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are detailed in a new book.
Are the Bears really going to leave Soldier Field?
The Los Angeles Rams aren’t returning to St. Louis. But the franchise, which played in the “Gateway to the West” from 1995 to 2015, is a central figure in a lawsuit set for trial in January. If it happens, the trial could require NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners to testify as witnesses. Four years […]
Richard Sherman was recruited to the Bucs by none other than Tom Brady.
5 potential trade partners for Colts RB Marlon Mack.
During his appearance on 1310 The Ticket, Troy Aikman said Panthers QB Sam Darnold was not happy when he first learned of his trade from the Jets.
What is your current top 6?
Here's why New York Giants owner John Mara and GM Dave Gettleman haven't fired Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett after the offense's lack of production in 0-3 start to 2021 NFL season.
The New England Patriots had four running backs, two defensive backs and a wide receiver in for free-agent workouts on Tuesday.
Seth Wickersham's new book details a scene at the 2008 league meetings where Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and ex-Jets head coach Eric Mangini nearly got into a fistfight.
The three-time Super Bowl champ sees similarities between the current Cowboys offense and his multifaceted units of the '90s. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Following C.J. Hendersons trade from the Jaguars to the Panthers, heres 10 players who could be shopped before the NFL trade deadline.