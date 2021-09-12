  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trevor Lawrence shows off big arm for first NFL TD, but struggles with interceptions vs. Texans

Jason Owens
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trevor Lawrence's first NFL quarter wasn't exactly a resounding success.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback/most-hyped prospect in years found himself in a 14-0 hole to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

But it didn't take long from there to make his first big impression on the league. 

After his first two drives ended in a punt and missed field goal, Lawrence made good on his third try. He led an 11-play, 75-yard drive to get the Jags on the board with a touchdown. On second-and-7 from the Texans 22-yard line early in the second quarter, Lawrence dropped back from under center and looked left to find tight end Chris Manhertz inside the 10-yard line. He didn't hesitate to let it rip. 

His dart found Manhertz near the goal line in a soft pocket of Texans defenders. Manhertz corralled the pass and tumbled into the end zone for the milestone score and what the Jaguars hope ends up being a piece of team history. 

For Lawrence, though, it was the lone highlight in an otherwise rough first NFL half. He went into halftime with a pair of interceptions and a 27-7 Jaguars deficit against a Texans team expected to be among the worst in the NFL.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories