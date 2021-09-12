Trevor Lawrence shows off big arm for first NFL TD, but struggles with interceptions vs. Texans

Trevor Lawrence's first NFL quarter wasn't exactly a resounding success.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback/most-hyped prospect in years found himself in a 14-0 hole to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

But it didn't take long from there to make his first big impression on the league.

After his first two drives ended in a punt and missed field goal, Lawrence made good on his third try. He led an 11-play, 75-yard drive to get the Jags on the board with a touchdown. On second-and-7 from the Texans 22-yard line early in the second quarter, Lawrence dropped back from under center and looked left to find tight end Chris Manhertz inside the 10-yard line. He didn't hesitate to let it rip.

His dart found Manhertz near the goal line in a soft pocket of Texans defenders. Manhertz corralled the pass and tumbled into the end zone for the milestone score and what the Jaguars hope ends up being a piece of team history.

For Lawrence, though, it was the lone highlight in an otherwise rough first NFL half. He went into halftime with a pair of interceptions and a 27-7 Jaguars deficit against a Texans team expected to be among the worst in the NFL.

2 interceptions in the first-half for the no. 1 pick @Trevorlawrencee 😨



