Trevor Lawrence showed unprecedented improvement from Year 1 to Year 2

Has any quarterback ever benefited from a coaching change more than Trevor Lawrence, who went from Urban Meyer in his first season to Doug Pederson in his second?

Statistically, there's a case to be made that Lawrence's improvement was unlike any other player's in NFL history.

Via NFL Research, Lawrence's improvement from a passer rating of 71.9 in 2021 to 95.2 in 2022 is the largest increase in NFL history for any quarterback who threw at least 400 passes in each of his first two seasons.

The switch from Meyer to Pederson as the Jaguars' head coach certainly isn't the only reason for Lawrence's improvement, but it's probably the biggest reason. Meyer clearly wasn't ready to be an NFL head coach after a long and successful college coaching career. Pederson had already proven he had a knack for getting the most out of quarterbacks, coaching Carson Wentz to a regular season in which he was an MVP candidate, and then coaching Nick Foles to a Super Bowl MVP after Wentz went down.

The unprecedented improvement Lawrence showed is a great sign for the Jaguars' future, and a great indication of what kind of coach Pederson is.