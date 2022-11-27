Trevor Lawrence shines against the Baltimore Ravens

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the best game of his young NFL career Sunday as he led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on a game-winning drive.

Lawrence dealt with a lot of turmoil during his rookie season as he was thrust into arguably the worst situation any rookie quarterback can be in. With legendary collegiate coach Urban Meyer creating one of the worst situations in NFL history, things could only go up for Lawrence from there.

Under new head coach Doug Pederson, that is exactly what has happened, and we saw it at its best with Trevor Lawrence leading a game-winning drive against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Sunday. With a single timeout and 1:59 on the clock, Lawrence was composed, taking the Jaguars 78 yards for a touchdown. Pederson put the game in his quarterback’s hands, opting to go for a two-point conversion that would ultimately win the Jaguars the game.

Lawrence completed 29-37 passes for 321 yards making some elite throws down the stretch. It was a beautiful performance from the young star.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire