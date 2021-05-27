Trevor Lawrence shares difference between Urban Meyer and Dabo Swinney

Mark Russell
·2 min read
One of the best parts of college football is how storylines intertwine over the years. Recent history suggests that there is an undeniable link between Ohio State and Clemson dating all the way back to 1978 that ended Woody Hayes’ career.

Since that time, Clemson had gotten the better of the Buckeyes until this past season when OSU put a whoopin’ on Dabo and the Tigers. That Sugar Bowl victory has to rank near the top of most satisfying wins in program history.

Clemson’s all-world quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, has since left the college ranks and was selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Urban Meyer taking the helm with the Jags, it has created another link between Ohio State and Clemson.

Recently, Lawerence was asked what the biggest difference was between Dabo and Meyer. Even though the young QB has had limited time in Jacksonville and has yet to play a game under Meyer, he had some telling comments.

“I think their personalities are different,” Lawrence told The Spun. “Coach Swinney is a bit more goofy and loose, I guess. The structure in the way they do things is very similar though. Like I said, communication and the culture they want to establish is the same thing. They make it super clear, so there’s no excuse for someone to not know what the goal is here. Coach Swinney did that at Clemson and Coach Meyer does that in Jacksonville. I think any great leader needs to do that.” Stated Lawrence.

So there you have it straight from the Clemson quarterback’s mouth. Dabo is what we Buckeye fans have known for quite some time… “goofy”. In all seriousness, both coaches have excelled at the college level, regardless of how OSU fans feel about Swinney.

It remains to be seen how Meyer will do at the pro level. However, it seems he’s making a good first impression with his No. 1 overall pick so far.

