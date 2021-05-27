Trevor Lawrence says Tim Tebow is a ‘guy you want to be around’

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read
When the Jacksonville Jaguars made the decision to bring in Tim Tebow to play tight end, many wondered how that decision would be viewed by Trevor Lawrence, who the team invested the first-overall pick into. After all, much of the focus since Tebow arrived at practice for the Jags has been on him instead of the rookie passer, but Lawrence seemed to dispel that narrative on an episode of the “AP Pro Football Podcast.”

“He looks great,” Lawrence said. “He’s just a guy that you want to be around. Character is awesome. Had a few conversations with him and I can already tell, and [he’s] just a hard worker. No one is going to work harder than him. Those are the kind of guys you want in your locker room and you want to be around every day. And then I’m excited to see what he can do on the field as well. We got in a few days and he looks great. He’s in awesome shape.”

Lawrence mentioned in the interview that Tebow’s rise as a college football player coincided with his growing interest in the game when he was younger, and Tebow was a player he watched a lot. However, he said that he hadn’t had the chance to meet Tebow before they became teammates in Jacksonville.

“I never met Tim until last week so I didn’t really know him but I was intrigued by his character, his work ethic and what he’s been able to do throughout his life on the field and off the field,” Lawrence said. “All those things are really interesting so I was excited to meet him. When it was official, I saw him in the locker room and had a few good conversations and I really like him.”

Tebow signed a deal with the Jaguars that will pay the veteran minimum, and his odds of making the final roster aren’t particularly high. The only real potential downside of this move would be a negative impact on team cohesion and based on these comments from Lawrence, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

