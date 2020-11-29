Trevor Lawrence says thank you to Clemson after his last home game

It’s very safe to say that Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is heading to the NFL.

Clemson posted a goodbye message from Lawrence to its Twitter account after the Tigers beat Pitt 52-17 on Saturday. Lawrence, a junior, is the likely top pick in the 2021 NFL draft when he declares.

“Last night in Death Valley. Super special night,” Lawrence said. “Wouldn’t want to go out any other way. Just super grateful to be a part of Clemson University and even moreso this program. Just want to thank all the coaches, all the players. My years here have been amazing. So I’m thankful for everybody.”

Lawrence’s 2021 NFL prospects have been obvious since the No. 3 Tigers won the national title after the 2018 season. But he hedged a little bit in October when he said “who knows?” about where he’ll be playing football in 2021.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to make a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP, Pool)

Trevor Lawrence starts for first time since October

Saturday was Lawrence’s first game back at Clemson since he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team’s game against Boston College on Oct. 31. Lawrence missed the Boston College game and the Tigers’ loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7. He was set to return against Florida State a week ago after Clemson had Nov. 14 off but that FSU game was called off hours before kickoff after a Clemson offensive lineman who traveled with the team found out he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lawrence had a really good game in his return to the field too. He was 26-of-37 passing for 403 yards and two touchdowns as Clemson moved to 8-1. It was the second time in three starts that he had thrown for over 400 yards after he didn’t break the 400-yard mark in either of his first two seasons with the team.

And while Lawrence likely played his last home game on Saturday, he still could appear in as many as five more games for the Tigers before he goes pro. Clemson plays Virginia Tech on Dec. 5 and then could play Florida State on Dec. 12. The ACC title game is on Dec. 19 and then the Tigers could play two games in the College Football Playoff after that.

