Trevor Lawrence says his ankle "held up" during Sunday's game

The Jaguars didn't get the win on Sunday, but on a positive note quarterback Trevor Lawrence got through the game just fine.

Lawrence kept his starting streak alive despite going down with a right high ankle sprain during Monday night's loss to Cincinnati. He finished the Week 14 loss to Cleveland 28-of-50 passing for 257 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

“I felt pretty good, all things considered,” Lawrence said in his postgame press conference. “That was a positive out of today. I guess that’s the only one. I didn’t re-injure my ankle, or tweak or anything. I felt pretty good. It held up. I was able to move when needed. It was good.”

That is good news, as the Jaguars have another tough matchup against their third consecutive AFC North opponent coming up. Jacksonville will host Baltimore for Sunday Night Football in Week 15.

The Jaguars are now 8-5, having lost their last two, and they're 2-3 since their Week 9 bye.