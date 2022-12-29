Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) returned to a limited practice Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. That follows his practice schedule the past two weeks.

Lawrence went on the practice report in Week 14 and missed two practice days before having a limited practice. In Week 15-16, he was a non-participant on the first practice day before limited practices the next two days.

Despite receiving a questionable designation the past three weeks, Lawrence has played nearly every snap.

The only other change to the Jaguars’ report was long snapper Ross Matiscik (back). He also returned to limited work after sitting out Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (ankle), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle), outside linebacker Travon Walker (ankle) and safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder) remained limited participants.

Trevor Lawrence returns to limited practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk