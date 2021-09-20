Trevor Lawrence: Results have been disappointing, but we’re close

After a rough debut against the Texans, things looked pretty good for Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the start of this Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Lawrence completed 5-of-7 passes for 73 yards and hit wide receiver Marvin Jones for a 25-yard score to stake the Jaguars to a 7-0 lead. The early success didn’t turn out to be a sign of things to come.

Lawrence was 9-of-26 for 45 yards and two interceptions for the rest of the game and the Jaguars didn’t score again until a Jamal Agnew kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of their 23-13 loss. The results have not been what Lawrence or the Jaguars are looking for, but the first overall pick doesn’t think the team is a long way from clicking offensively.

“I think I’m processing it as good as I can,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website. “You want to win. You work all week to win and when you don’t, it’s disappointing. But I feel like I’m in a good spot. I’m the same person, the same mindset. Nothing’s changed. Making sure I keep my confidence every week is big, and I think I have that so we’re going to get better. We’re close. Last week and this week doesn’t look that great when you look at the numbers, but we just have to make a few more plays and stick together.”

Lawrence was as highly touted as any quarterback prospect when he came into the league. Two games shouldn’t shake anyone’s confidence that Lawrence will make good on the lofty predictions, but the first two weeks have provided a good reminder that there’s always a learning curve for players moving into the professional ranks.

