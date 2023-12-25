Trevor Lawrence reportedly has shoulder sprain, not considered ‘major’

An MRI showed the injury suffered by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a shoulder sprain that is “not believed to be a major injury,” according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Lawrence, 24, suffered the injury late in a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he dove for a first down on the sideline. The quarterback finished the drive, but was in visible discomfort before exiting and getting replaced in the lineup by C.J. Beathard.

This doesn't look good for Trevor Lawrence and the @Jaguars 😔 pic.twitter.com/PInc6fZt1z — NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 24, 2023

“It’s bothering me,” Lawrence said after the game. “We’re going to check it out tomorrow I’m sure, so [we’ll] have more later on in the week. Hopefully its’s nothing major, but yeah, it’s bugging me right now.”

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who usually holds a press conference the day after a game will instead provide an update Tuesday.

Lawrence has previously played through knee and ankle injuries that both had him questionable for games this season. Last week, he missed two practices while in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but was cleared Saturday to travel with the team and play Sunday.

In a 30-12 loss, Lawrence finished with 211 passing yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and two fumbles.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire