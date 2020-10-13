Trevor Lawrence replacing Jimmy Garoppolo on 49ers? Michael Irvin not sold

Irvin not sold on Lawrence replacing Jimmy G for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Should the 49ers be willing to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for Cincinnati Bengals QB and No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow? Or how about Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, who many presume will be the top pick in the 2021 draft?

These were the questions posed by NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, as he joined 95.7 The Game on Monday afternoon. Hosts Damon Bruce, Ray Ratto and Matt Kolsky all seemed to be willing to accept both swaps for Garoppolo straight up. Irvin, now an NFL network analyst, wasn't as easily convinced.

"I don't know if I would make the swap right now, with the experience that Garoppolo has," Irvin responded. "He's gone there, he's been through the playoffs to get there. You can throw this thing into a tailspin starting anew at that position.

"So I don't know if I would make that call right now. Not right now, I'm still Super Bowl bound. It'll be tougher this year because of all the guys they got hurt, but I'm certainly going to be Super Bowl bound next year."

There's little chance the Bengals would even accept this hypothetical swap, especially given Garoppolo's putrid start to the 2020 season.

But if the 49ers really went downhill over the next slate of games, they could be one of the teams in the conversation for a very high draft pick.

Lawrence's talent is undeniable, but a trade for the top pick in this year's draft likely would cost a pretty penny.

It's way too early in the season to start talking about a team that advanced to the Super Bowl last year ending up with the NFL's worst record. There's still plenty of talent across the board for the 49ers, and despite an unrelenting wave of injuries, a well-coached team always has the potential to turn it around.