Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes in 2023 Pro Bowl

Jacksonville Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a Pro Bowler.

The NFL had to go pretty deep into its list of alternates in the AFC at quarterback after a slew of injuries at the position. Patrick Mahomes will miss the 2023 Pro Bowl Games with the Kansas City Chiefs headed to Super Bowl LVII. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen also dropped out due to an elbow injury.

In addition to those two players being unavailable, the top three alternates — Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson — are all injured.

Somehow, the next player on the list was the Baltimore Ravens’ Tyler Huntley, who started only four regular season games this year and finished with two touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Fortunately for Jaguars fans, that injustice was diminished with Lawrence getting the other available slot.

Lawrence, 23, made a massive leap in his second NFL season, finishing the year with 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

He is just the third quarterback in Jaguars history to earn Pro Bowl honors, joining David Garrard (2009) and Mark Brunell (1996, 1997, 1999).

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire