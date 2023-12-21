Trevor Lawrence remains out of practice on Thursday

It's looking like C.J. Beathard will be behind center when the Jaguars take on the Buccaneers this weekend.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Trevor Lawrence (concussion protocol) is not on the field for Thursday's portion of practice open to media. That makes it more likely that Lawrence will miss the first game of his NFL career.

Beathard almost had to start Jacksonville’s Week 14 loss to Cleveland and the Week 7 win over the Saints on Thursday night, as Lawrence was dealing with injuries before those contests. But Lawrence was still able to play in those games.

Beathard has completed 12-of-14 passes for 77 yards in five appearances this season. He hasn't started a game since 2020 when he was with the 49ers.

Multiple reporters also noted receiver Zay Jones was not practicing as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Jacksonville’s full Thursday injury report will be released later in the day.