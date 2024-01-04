Trevor Lawrence remains limited, C.J. Beathard added to injury report

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's practice status remained the same on Thursday, but it sounds like he is getting closer to being available for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger) was officially limited in Jacksonville's session. James Palmer of NFL Media reports Lawrence "looked pretty good" throwing the ball during practice, though the organization will continue to be smart and do what's best for the QB.

Lawrence said on Wednesday that his shoulder is getting better every day.

Notably, backup quarterback C.J. Beathard (left shoulder) was added to the injury report on Thursday, but he was a full participant.

Receiver Christian Kirk (groin) was limited as he continues to come back from core muscle surgery. Receiver Zay Jones (knee/hamstring) also remained limited.

Offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland (knee) and Walker Little (hamstring) remained full participants.