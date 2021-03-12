Trevor Lawrence rehab update: Recovery going ‘very well’ so far

Jaguars fans anxiously watch as Jacksonville’s most valuable shoulder continues to rehabilitate. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the presumed first overall pick in the draft, underwent surgery to fix a torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder after throwing at his own pro day last month.

According to an update from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the rehab is going ‘really well.’

From our coverage of #Clemson's Pro Day: An update on presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence a month into his rehab. pic.twitter.com/PxcbGRvMjL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2021

“I’ve talked to several people close to Trevor Lawrence, and everyone says the same thing. He’s doing well, very well, and ahead of schedule,” he said. “We are about a month in from surgery with Trevor Lawrence.”

According to Rapoport, Lawrence is just around a month away from being able to throw again. The hope is that he is fully able to go by the time training camp begins for the Jaguars in July. Rapoport also stated that Lawrence has remained in communication with the Jags.

“It’s going to be about a five or six-month rehab,” Rapoport said. “We are a month into that. He’s still out there in California actually working out with a physical therapist named Drew Marcos just to make sure he is getting ready as fast as possible. He’s not quite throwing yet. I would say in about four or five weeks from the people that I have spoken with, he should be throwing …

He has been participating in several zooms with the Jacksonville Jaguars coaches, presumably including Urban Meyer, just to make sure he is up on everything that he can be.”

Lawrence reportedly worked with Meyer to coordinate his early private pro day with the purpose of moving up the timeline of his surgery. He is expected to be fully healthy by the fall.

As for Lawrence’s meetings with the team, that was something Jags general manager Trent Baalke spoke on this week. He stated that the Jags had two virtual meetings with the Clemson star, both of which were “coach-oriented,” meaning those meetings involved Meyer and his coaching assistants. However, with each team being allowed five zoom meeting per player, Baalke and his front office personnel will get to meet Lawrence in the near future, too.