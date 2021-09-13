Trevor Lawrence’s regular-season debut a mixed bag

The first NFL regular-season start of Trevor Lawrence’s career showed flashes of potential greatness, along with plenty of rookie moments he’ll need to learn from moving forward.

Lawrence’s Jaguars got embarrassed Sunday in a 37-21 loss at the hands of their lowly (we thought?) AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans, and the No. 1 overall pick’s box score tells the story of his roller-coaster performance.

The former Clemson star finished the game with 332 yards and three touchdowns through the air, but his three interceptions gave him a trio of “Welcome to the NFL” moments.

The future is incredibly bright for Lawrence, but Jaguars fans will be wondering whether or not Urban Meyer and the rest of the decision-makers in the organization will be able to build a supporting cast around him that he can lead to the playoffs down the road.