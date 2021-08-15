Trevor Lawrence recovers from sack with big-time throw against Browns

Much is expected of first-overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence, but before the Jaguars’ quarterback will be able to fully mine the ore of his talent at the NFL level, he’ll have to get used to some different concepts, the personnel around him, and the quantum leap in quality when it comes to NFL defenses. This is true of any new NFL quarterback, and one of the most important abilities Lawrence can have in this situation is the ability to recover from adversity.

It didn’t take the Clemson alum too long to show it off. Lawrence’s first play in his first preseason game Saturday night against the Browns was a strip-sack by defensive tackle Sheldon day, a fourth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2016. Lawrence was sacked for the second time in the game with 1:14 left in the first quarter — this time, by linebacker Porter Gustin. It was a max-protection look with a deep two-man crosser, and either Lawrence couldn’t unravel it in his head, or his receivers couldn’t unravel from coverage downfield.

On the next play, though, and with the Browns playing more coverage than pressure, Lawrence hit receiver Marvin Jones Jr. with this beauty of a pass for 35 yards.

Through the Jaguars’ first two series of the game, before he was replaced by backup Gardner Minshew, Lawrence competed six of nine passes for 71 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and those two sacks. But it’s what he did after the second sack — go right back to the deep throw and make it happen — that should be remembered. Because that kind of bounceback is exactly what he’s going to need.