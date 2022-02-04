Trevor Lawrence reacts to Jaguars’ hiring of Doug Pederson as head coach

Let’s get to work💪🏼 – Welcome to #DUUUVAL ! Great days ahead. https://t.co/1Mburp2ZCp — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 4, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new head coach, and their franchise quarterback is ready to get to work.

Trevor Lawrence reacted to the news that Doug Pederson will be his new head coach with the Jags, and last year’s No. 1 overall pick appears to be excited about the move.

