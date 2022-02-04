Trevor Lawrence reacts to Jaguars’ hiring of Doug Pederson as head coach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Doug Pederson
    American football player and coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new head coach, and their franchise quarterback is ready to get to work.

Trevor Lawrence reacted to the news that Doug Pederson will be his new head coach with the Jags, and last year’s No. 1 overall pick appears to be excited about the move.

List

2022 NFL mock draft: Big changes in new 3-round projections

Recommended Stories