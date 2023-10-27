Trevor Lawrence is questionable for Sunday's game

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (knee) is questionable for the second consecutive week.

Lawrence missed one practice last week and was limited in two others but played on a short week as the Jaguars beat the Saints on Thursday Night Football. He is coming off a mini-bye and was limited in the three practices this week.

Lawrence said this week that he expects to keep wearing a brace on his left knee at least for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Jaguars ruled out receiver Zay Jones (knee) and cornerback Gregory Junior (hamstring).

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (ankle), offensive lineman Walker Little (knee), cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), and safety Andre Cisco (hamstring) are questionable.