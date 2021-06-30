Trevor Lawrence predicted to be Jags’ MVP of 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a significantly different roster from last year with their new staff bringing in a wide variety of new players. The biggest acquisition of the names, of course, was first overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who many feel has the talent to get the franchise on track.

As many are aware, Lawrence has received a lot of praise for what he did at Clemson, whether it be from fans or draft pundits. That’s exactly why it isn’t surprising that Dan Hanzus of NFL.com listed the rookie as his candidate to be the Jags’ MVP for 2021.

Listen, if you tell me the boy is a once-in-a-generation talent enough, I have no choice but to believe you. Reports out of Jaguars camp have been encouraging, with Lawrence picking up the nuances of Urban Meyer’s offense while correcting mistakes expected with any first-year passer immediately thrust into a starting role. Growing pains are inevitable, but don’t be surprised when Lawrence moves this offense and puts up points right out of the gate. Jacksonville will pair 2020 sleeper stud James Robinson with first-round pick Travis Etienne in the backfield and have — in D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault Jr. and trusty newcomer Marvin Jones — a dynamic receiver group with high upside. The boy king will thrive.

Lawrence is widely viewed as the top candidate to be Offensive Rookie of the Year and a big part of that, as Hanzus pointed out, is due to the supporting cast around him.

He’ll have 2020’s fifth ranked rusher in James Robinson, and as many are aware, that can help a rookie quarterback tremendously. Meanwhile, Travis Etienne will bring the explosion the Jags’ offense lacked, while Laviska Shenault and DJ Chark are nationally viewed as ascending stars. Lastly, there is the underrated signing of Marvin Jones Jr., who has hauled in at least nine touchdowns in three of the last four years.

Lawrence ended organized team activities on a high note, but ultimately we’ll have to hold our judgment as the pads haven’t gone on yet. Still, his ability to adapt and take in NFL coaching has been encouraging, and if he can pick up where he left off in camp, his chances to be the Jags’ MVP feel high.