Trevor Lawrence passed on season 2 of Netflix ‘Quarterback’ series

Earlier this summer, Netflix released a brand new series called “Quarterback” that chronicled the day-to-day life of three NFL passers during the 2022 season: the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and the then-Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota.

While season two is on the way in 2024, it won’t be Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the Netflix spotlight.

“I was approached,” Lawrence told reporters Sunday. “I decided to not do it this year but that was just something where I feel like it was just not the right time for me. Who knows, maybe in the future.

“I watched the show though, the show was great, I think they did a great job. But yeah, that’s pretty much it there.”

There has been no shortage of national media coverage for Lawrence after he earned Pro Bowl honors in his second NFL season. The former No. 1 overall pick finished 2022 with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions over the last nine games of the regular season. Then he led the Jaguars back from a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs.

Now Lawrence is a dark horse candidate to earn NFL MVP honors in his third season.

With all the pressure and spotlight that comes with those expectations, it seems Lawrence isn’t jumping at the chance to add a little more with Netflix cameras watching his every move.

