Trevor Lawrence participates in Tuesday practice with brace on left knee

There is some positive news on the injury front when it comes to Jacksonville's starting quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence was on the field for the portion of Tuesday’s practice open to media, according to multiple reporters on the scene. Lawrence was wearing a brace on his left knee and participated in some individual drills.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that the Jags could split practice reps between Lawrence and backup C.J. Beathard in preparation for Thursday's contest against the Saints.

Lawrence is still scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday afternoon, which is potentially another good sign for his availability.

But Jacksonville’s injury report will tell more of the story when it’s released later in the day. The Jaguars will have to make a designation for Lawrence’s game status on Wednesday, which is when the team is traveling to New Orleans.