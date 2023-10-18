Trevor Lawrence 'optimistic' he will play vs. Saints on 'TNF'
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is optimistic he will play vs. New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football".
“I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought.”
The Jaguars aren't sure if they'll have their starting quarterback on Thursday.
The Jaguars are looking for their second straight win in London.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
