Trevor Lawrence will not play in the Hall of Fame Game

Football fans are excited to have an actual game to look forward to this week, when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio on Thursday night.

However, they will have to wait a little longer to see quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson announced that the second-year quarterback will not play in the Hall of Fame Game, and that Jake Luton will start in his place. C.J. Beathard, who is recovering from a groin injury, will also sit out of the game:

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will not play Thursday vs Raiders in HOF game, per Doug Pederson. Jake Luton will start. C.J. Beathard, who is coming off a groin injury, won’t play either. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 2, 2022

In addition, running back Travis Etienne, who missed the entire 2021 regular season with a Lisfranc injury, will also be held out of the game Thursday night:

#Jaguars coach Doug Pederson announced that QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne won't play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday. Expect the #Raiders to be on the same page with several starters watching from the sidelines. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022

