Trevor Lawrence will not play in the Hall of Fame Game

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
Football fans are excited to have an actual game to look forward to this week, when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio on Thursday night.

However, they will have to wait a little longer to see quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson announced that the second-year quarterback will not play in the Hall of Fame Game, and that Jake Luton will start in his place. C.J. Beathard, who is recovering from a groin injury, will also sit out of the game:

In addition, running back Travis Etienne, who missed the entire 2021 regular season with a Lisfranc injury, will also be held out of the game Thursday night:

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

