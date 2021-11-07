Trevor Lawrence returns vs. Bills after ankle injury scare

Trevor Lawrence needed help off the field, but wasn't sidelined for long. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Trevor Lawrence gave Jacksonville Jaguars fans a scare on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury late in the first half against against the Buffalo Bills.

But the No. 1 pick in April's draft was able to return to the game before halftime after needing help off the field.

Lawrence suffered the injury late in the second quarter on an incomplete pass on first down. After he released the pass, Bills linebacker Jerry Hughes Jr. pushed right tackle Jawaan Taylor into Lawrence, who fell to the ground after the collision.

He immediately grabbed for his lower right leg and attempted to stand up. He fell back to the ground and eventually needed help walking to the Jaguars locker room.

Trevor Lawrence stepped on by his own lineman pic.twitter.com/jl0q3BEe4K — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 7, 2021

The Jaguars announced that he had suffered an ankle injury and listed him as questionable. He didn't take long to make his return. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard ran a handful of plays, but Lawrence was able to return on the same possession.

His return lasted only one play before a handoff to Carlos Hyde resulted in a fumble. But all things considered, the Jaguars finished the half in much better shape than they previously looked.